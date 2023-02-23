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HomeCompare CarsX5 M vs AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]

BMW X5 M vs Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X5 M and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 M Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Cr (last recorded price) for Competition, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (last recorded price) for 53 4Matic Plus. X5 M: 4395 cc engine, 8.2 kmpl mileage. AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]: 2999 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X5 M vs AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X5 m Amg gle coupe [2020-2024]
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.95 Cr₹ 1.53 Cr
Mileage8.2 kmpl8.2 to 9.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity4395 cc2999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders86

Filters
X5 M
BMW X5 M
Competition
₹1.95 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]
53 4Matic Plus
₹1.53 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1800 rpm520 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.299.52
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
617 bhp @ 6000 rpm429 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
M TwinPower Turbo V8 engineM256 Turbocharged I6 with EQ Boost
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
688809
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.85.3
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
295 / 35 R21275 / 45 R21
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle with Automatic Self-levelling Air Springs with Anti-roll barIndependent, Multi-link, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Front Suspension
Independent Double-wishbone. Coil Springs Anti-roll barIndependent, Double Wishbone, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
315 / 30 R22315 / 40 R21
Ground Clearance
212-
Length
49384961
Wheelbase
29722935
Kerb Weight
2385-
Height
17471716
Width
20152014
Bootspace
650655
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
8385
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way2 Way
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
YesCladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
OptionalPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
22
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rearLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
OptionalYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
OptionalYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
OptionalYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
OptionalYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
OptionalYes
Geo-Fence
OptionalYes
Find My Car
OptionalYes
Emergency Call
OptionalYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicElectronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Sakhir Orange, Black / Silverstone, Black / Adelaide Grey , Black / Taruma Brown , Black / Black, BlackBlack , Truffle Brown / Black
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
HeatedHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,31,98,7701,75,58,331
Ex-Showroom Price
2,03,00,0001,53,46,000
RTO
20,84,00015,88,600
Insurance
8,14,2706,23,231
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,98,6323,77,397

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