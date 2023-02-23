In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X5 M and Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 M Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Cr (last recorded price) for Competition, Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Price starts at Rs. 2.47 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC+. X5 M: 4395 cc engine, 8.2 kmpl mileage. AMG SL 55 Roadster: 3982 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X5 M vs AMG SL 55 Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X5 m
|Amg sl 55 roadster
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.95 Cr
|₹ 2.47 Cr
|Mileage
|8.2 kmpl
|10 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|4395 cc
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8