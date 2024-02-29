In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X5 M and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X5 M and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 M Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Competition, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4Matic Plus. X5 M: 4395 cc engine, 8.2 kmpl mileage. AMG GLE Coupe: 2999 cc engine, 9.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. X5 M vs AMG GLE Coupe Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS X5 m Amg gle coupe Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.95 Cr ₹ 1.85 Cr Mileage 8.2 kmpl 9.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 4395 cc 2999 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 8 6