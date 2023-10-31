In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X5 M and Maserati Quattroporte, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 M Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Cr (last recorded price) for Competition, Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT. X5 M: 4395 cc engine, 8.2 kmpl mileage. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X5 M vs Quattroporte Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X5 m
|Quattroporte
|Brand
|BMW
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 1.95 Cr
|₹ 1.8 Cr
|Mileage
|8.2 kmpl
|8.2 to 9.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|4395 cc
|2979 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|6