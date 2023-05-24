In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X5 M and Lexus LC 500h, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 M Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Cr (last recorded price) for Competition and Lexus LC 500h Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe. X5 M: 4395 cc engine, 8.2 kmpl mileage. LC 500h gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X5 M vs LC 500h Comparison