X5 M vs LC 500h Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X5 m Lc 500h Brand BMW Lexus Price ₹ 1.95 Cr ₹ 2.1 Cr Range - 1214 Mileage 8.2 kmpl 12.3 kmpl Battery Capacity - 44 kwh Engine Capacity 4395 cc - Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X5 M and Lexus LC 500h, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 M Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Cr (last recorded price) for Competition and Lexus LC 500h Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe. X5 M: 4395 cc engine, 8.2 kmpl mileage. LC 500h gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.