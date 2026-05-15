In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X5 M and Land Rover Range Rover, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 M Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Cr (last recorded price) for Competition and Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel. X5 M: 4395 cc engine, 8.2 kmpl mileage. Range Rover: 2996 cc engine, 8.7 to 13.16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X5 M vs Range Rover Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X5 m
|Range rover
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.95 Cr
|₹ 2.4 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|8.2 kmpl
|8.7 to 13.16 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|4395 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-