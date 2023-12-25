In 2023 when choosing among the BMW X5 and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
BMW X5 Price starts at Rs 93.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive40i xLine and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid.
X5: 2998 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage.
Vellfire [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to Nickel Metal Hydride.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
