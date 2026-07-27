In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X5 and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 Price starts at Rs. 95.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive40i xLine, Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. X5: 2993 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X5 vs Cayenne Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X5
|Cayenne coupe
|Brand
|BMW
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 95.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Cr
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|2995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6