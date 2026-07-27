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BMW X5 vs Porsche Cayenne Coupe

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X5 and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 Price starts at Rs. 95.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive40i xLine, Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. X5: 2993 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X5 vs Cayenne Coupe Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X5 Cayenne coupe
BrandBMWPorsche
Price₹ 95.4 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Cr
Mileage12 kmpl8 kmpl
Engine Capacity2993 cc2995 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders66

Filters
X5
BMW X5
xDrive40i xLine
₹95.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Cayenne Coupe
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Base
₹1.49 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW X5 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Left View
Steering Wheel
Front Left Side
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1850 rpm500 Nm @ 1340 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
375 bhp @ 5200 rpm348 bhp @ 5400 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
B58 Turbochaged I63.0 L Turbocharged V6
Driving Range
996 Km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.4 seconds-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
12 bhp, 200 Nm-
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
275 / 45 R20275 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone Axle with Automatic Self-levelling Air SpringsMulti-link Suspension With Air Springs
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle with Automatic Self-levelling Air SpringsMulti-link Suspension With Air Springs
Rear Tyres
305 / 40 R20305 / 40 R20
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
650 litres625 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
83 litres75 litres
Length
4922 mm4930 mm
Wheelbase
2975 mm2895 mm
Height
1745 mm1678 mm
Width
2004 mm1983 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Four Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
YesCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofFixed
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedMetallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualRear - Electric
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Second Row
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rearLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
4000060000
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
166+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoOptional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Emergency Call
YesOptional
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesOptional
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
NoOptional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesOptional
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicElectronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneBlack, Slate Grey
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 splitYes
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Ivory White / Black, Coffee / Black, Cognac / Black, BlackBlack, Slate Grey
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullInclined
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,77,5231,70,04,990
Ex-Showroom Price
95,40,0001,48,60,000
RTO
10,08,00015,40,000
Insurance
29,0236,04,490
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,27,3523,65,503
Expert Rating
-

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