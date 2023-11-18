Saved Articles

BMW X5 vs Porsche Cayenne Coupe

In 2023 when choosing between the BMW X5 and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

X5
BMW X5
xDrive40i xLine
₹93.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Cayenne Coupe
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Base
₹1.35 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1850 rpm450 Nm @ 1340 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12 kmpl10.75
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
375 bhp @ 5200 rpm335 bhp @ 5300 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
B58 Turbochaged I63.0 L Turbocharged V6
Driving Range
996 Km806.25
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.4 seconds-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
12 bhp 200 Nm-
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
23
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,07,77,0541,54,07,587
Ex-Showroom Price
93,90,0001,34,57,000
RTO
9,93,00013,99,700
Insurance
3,93,5545,50,387
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,31,6403,31,169

