BMW X5 vs Porsche Cayenne

In 2023 when choosing among the BMW X5 and Porsche Cayenne, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

X5
BMW X5
xDrive40i xLine
₹93.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne
Base
₹1.27 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1850 rpm700 Nm @
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12 kmpl10.6
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
375 bhp @ 5200 rpm456 bhp @ 5250 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
B58 Turbochaged I6V8 Petrol engine
Driving Range
996 Km795
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.4 seconds-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
12 bhp 200 Nm-
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,07,77,0541,45,27,478
Ex-Showroom Price
93,90,0001,26,84,000
RTO
9,93,00013,22,400
Insurance
3,93,5545,20,578
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,31,6403,12,252

