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BMW X5 vs Mercedes-Benz GLS

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 Price starts at Rs. 95.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive40i xLine, Mercedes-Benz GLS Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 450 4matic. X5: 2993 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. GLS: 2989 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X5 vs GLS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X5 Gls
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 95.4 Lakhs₹ 1.32 Cr
Mileage12 kmpl11 kmpl
Engine Capacity2993 cc2989 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders66

Filters
X5
BMW X5
xDrive40i xLine
₹95.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
450 4matic
₹1.32 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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BMW X5 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Left View
Front View
Rear View
Steering Wheel
Front Left Side
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1850 rpm500 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
375 bhp @ 5200 rpm375 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
B58 Turbochaged I6M256 Turbocharged I6 with Integrated Starter-Alternator
Driving Range
996 Km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.4 seconds-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
12 bhp, 200 Nm-
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 45 R20275 / 45 R21
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone Axle with Automatic Self-levelling Air SpringsIndependent, Double Wishbone, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle with Automatic Self-levelling Air SpringsIndependent, Multi-link, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
305 / 40 R20315 / 40 R21
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Bootspace
650 litres493 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
83 litres90 litres
Length
4922 mm5209 mm
Wheelbase
2975 mm3135 mm
Height
1745 mm1823 mm
Width
2004 mm2157 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
YesCladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedMetallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredDual Tone
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualRear - Electric
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rearLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000Unlimited
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
166+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayLCD Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherArtificial Leather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Interior Colours
Ivory White / Black, Coffee / Black, Cognac / Black, BlackMacchiato Beige / Black, Espresso Brown / Black, Anthracite / Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront, Second & Third
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,77,5231,51,14,977
Ex-Showroom Price
95,40,0001,32,00,000
RTO
10,08,00013,74,000
Insurance
29,0235,40,477
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,27,3523,24,879

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