In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 Price starts at Rs. 95.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive40i xLine, Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 68.7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for C300. X5: 2993 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. C-Class Cabriolet: 1991 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X5 vs C-Class Cabriolet Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X5
|C-class cabriolet
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 95.4 Lakhs
|₹ 68.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|17.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4