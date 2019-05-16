|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|620 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|440 Nm @ 1800 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Automatic (TC)
|Mileage (ARAI)
|13.38
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|262 bhp @ 4000 rpm
|197 bhp @ 3600 rpm
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine Type
|B57 Turbocharged I6
|9G TRONIC
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|1070.4
|-
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|6.5
|7.3 seconds
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|-
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|-
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|-
|Engine
|2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1993 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|-
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|-
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|On-Road Price
|₹88,16,641
|₹62,95,936
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹76,50,000
|₹55,00,000
|RTO
|₹9,62,580
|₹5,79,000
|Insurance
|₹2,03,561
|₹2,16,436
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,89,504
|₹1,35,324