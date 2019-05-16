HT Auto
X5
BMW X5
xDrive30d SportX
₹75.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
C-Class 2022
Mercedes Benz C-Class 2022
C 200
₹55.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
620 Nm @ 1500 rpm440 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC)
Mileage (ARAI)
13.38-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
262 bhp @ 4000 rpm197 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
B57 Turbocharged I69G TRONIC
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1070.4-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.57.3 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1993 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver-
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,16,64162,95,936
Ex-Showroom Price
76,50,00055,00,000
RTO
9,62,5805,79,000
Insurance
2,03,5612,16,436
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,89,5041,35,324
Latest Offers
Delhi
On Bmw X5:-Pay Just Rs. 99,999 Month And Nothing E...
Applicable on x5xdrive30dsportx variant
Expiring on 1 May
View Offer

