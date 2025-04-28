In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X5 and BMW X7, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 Price starts at Rs. 95.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive40i xLine and BMW X7 Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Signature Edition. X5: 2993 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. X7: 2993 cc engine, 11.29 to 14.31 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X5 vs X7 Comparison