X5 [2019-2023] vs XC40 Recharge Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X5 [2019-2023] Xc40 recharge Brand BMW Volvo Price ₹ 75.5 Lakhs ₹ 54.95 Lakhs Range - 418-592 Mileage 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 69 kWh Engine Capacity 2993 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X5 [2019-2023] and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 75.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30d SportX and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. X5 [2019-2023]: 2993 cc engine, 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.