X5 [2019-2023] vs C40 Recharge Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X5 [2019-2023] C40 recharge Brand BMW Volvo Price ₹ 75.5 Lakhs ₹ 62.95 Lakhs Range - 530 km/charge Mileage 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 78 kWh Engine Capacity 2993 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X5 [2019-2023] and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 75.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30d SportX and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. X5 [2019-2023]: 2993 cc engine, 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl mileage. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.