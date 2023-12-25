Saved Articles

BMW X5 [2019-2023] vs Volvo C40 Recharge

In 2023 when choosing among the BMW X5 [2019-2023] and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and ...Read More

X5 [2019-2023]
BMW X5 [2019-2023]
xDrive30d SportX
₹75.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge
E80
₹61.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
620 Nm @ 1500 rpm660 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic - Not Applicable Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
13.38-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
262 bhp @ 4000 rpm408 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine Type
B57 Turbocharged I6-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1070.4530 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.54.7 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
21
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,16,64164,17,845
Ex-Showroom Price
76,50,00061,25,000
RTO
9,62,58029,000
Insurance
2,03,5612,63,345
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,89,5041,37,944
