BMW X5 [2019-2023] vs Skoda Superb

In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X5 [2019-2023] and Skoda Superb, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

BMW X5 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 75.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30d SportX, Skoda Superb Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for L&K. X5 [2019-2023]: 2993 cc engine, 13.38 kmpl mileage. Superb: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X5 [2019-2023] vs Superb Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X5 [2019-2023] Superb
BrandBMWSkoda
Price₹ 75.5 Lakhs₹ 54 Lakhs
Mileage13.38 kmpl18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity2993 cc1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Cylinders64

X5 [2019-2023]
BMW X5 [2019-2023]
xDrive30d SportX
₹75.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Superb
Skoda Superb
L&K
₹54.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
620 Nm @ 1500 rpm320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.38-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
262 bhp @ 4000 rpm188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine Type
B57 Turbocharged I6Engine type Turbocharged petrol engine with direct injection system
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1070.4-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.5-
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.35.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSteel
Front Tyres
265 / 50 R19235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Five-link AxleMulti-element axle, with one longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone AxleMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
265 / 50 R19205 / 55 R16
Ground Clearance
214151 mm
Length
49224869 mm
Wheelbase
29752836 mm
Kerb Weight
22651565 kg
Height
17451503 mm
Width
20041864 mm
Bootspace
650625 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
54 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
8066 litres
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
On-Road Price
88,16,64162,09,190
Ex-Showroom Price
76,50,00054,00,000
RTO
9,62,5805,69,000
Insurance
2,03,5612,39,690
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,89,5041,33,459

