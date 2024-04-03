In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X5 [2019-2023] and Skoda Superb, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X5 [2019-2023]
|Superb
|Brand
|BMW
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 75.5 Lakhs
|₹ 54 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.38 kmpl
|18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4