In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X5 [2019-2023] and Skoda Superb, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

BMW X5 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 75.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30d SportX, Skoda Superb Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for L&K. X5 [2019-2023]: 2993 cc engine, 13.38 kmpl mileage. Superb: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. X5 [2019-2023] vs Superb Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS X5 [2019-2023] Superb Brand BMW Skoda Price ₹ 75.5 Lakhs ₹ 54 Lakhs Mileage 13.38 kmpl 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 2993 cc 1984 cc Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Automatic Cylinders 6 4