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HomeCompare CarsX5 [2019-2023] vs 718

BMW X5 [2019-2023] vs Porsche 718

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X5 [2019-2023] and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 75.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30d SportX, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. X5 [2019-2023]: 2993 cc engine, 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X5 [2019-2023] vs 718 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X5 [2019-2023] 718
BrandBMWPorsche
Price₹ 75.5 Lakhs₹ 85.46 Lakhs
Mileage11.2 to 13.3 kmpl9.1 to 13.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity2993 cc1988 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders64

Filters
X5 [2019-2023]
BMW X5 [2019-2023]
xDrive30d SportX
₹75.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
718
Porsche 718
Cayman
₹85.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW X5 [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Top View
Front Right Side
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
620 Nm @ 1500 rpm380 Nm @ 1950 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.3813.51
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
262 bhp @ 4000 rpm295 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
B57 Turbocharged I6MA2.20 Turbocharged Flat-4
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1070.4729.54
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.5-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1988 cc, 4 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.35.5
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverNo
Front Tyres
265 / 50 R19235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link AxleMcPherson Spring-Strut
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone AxleMcPherson Spring-Strut
Rear Tyres
265 / 50 R19265 / 458 R18
Ground Clearance
214-
Length
49224379
Wheelbase
29752475
Kerb Weight
22651365
Height
17451295
Width
20041801
Bootspace
650275
No of Seating Rows
21
Seating Capacity
52
Doors
52
Fuel Tank Capacity
8054
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesOptional
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearOptional
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceOptional
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesOptional
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteRemote Operated
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited60000
Cornering Headlights
ActiveOptional
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearOptional
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesOptional
Headlights
LEDBi-Xenon Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
CD Player
NoYes
Gesture Control
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesOptional
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoYes
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesOptional
Voice Command
YesOptional
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoOptional
Geo-Fence
NoOptional
Find My Car
NoOptional
Emergency Call
NoOptional
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoOptional
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather + Alcantara
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Canberra Beige / Black, BlackBlack, Agate Grey
Ventilated Seats
NoOptional
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,16,6411,43,89,712
Ex-Showroom Price
76,50,0001,25,63,000
RTO
9,62,58013,10,300
Insurance
2,03,5615,15,912
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,89,5043,09,291
Expert Rating
-

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