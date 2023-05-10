X5 [2019-2023] vs 718 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X5 [2019-2023] 718 Brand BMW Porsche Price ₹ 75.5 Lakhs ₹ 85.46 Lakhs Mileage 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 2993 cc 1988 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 6 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X5 [2019-2023] and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 75.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30d SportX, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. X5 [2019-2023]: 2993 cc engine, 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.