X5 [2019-2023] vs V-Class Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X5 [2019-2023] V-class Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 75.5 Lakhs ₹ 71.1 Lakhs Mileage 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl 16.1 to 16.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 2993 cc 1950 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X5 [2019-2023] and Mercedes-Benz V-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 75.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30d SportX, Mercedes-Benz V-Class Price starts at Rs. 71.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Expression ELWB. X5 [2019-2023]: 2993 cc engine, 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl mileage. V-Class: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 to 16.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.