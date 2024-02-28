In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X5 [2019-2023] and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X5 [2019-2023] and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 75.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30d SportX, Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC. X5 [2019-2023]: 2993 cc engine, 13.38 kmpl mileage. GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. X5 [2019-2023] vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS X5 [2019-2023] Gls [2020-2024] Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 75.5 Lakhs ₹ 1.05 Cr Mileage 13.38 kmpl 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 2993 cc 2925 cc Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Automatic Cylinders 6 6