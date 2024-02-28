In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X5 [2019-2023] and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
BMW X5 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 75.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30d SportX, Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC.
X5 [2019-2023]: 2993 cc engine, 13.38 kmpl mileage.
GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X5 [2019-2023] vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X5 [2019-2023]
|Gls [2020-2024]
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 75.5 Lakhs
|₹ 1.05 Cr
|Mileage
|13.38 kmpl
|10.1 to 12.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|2925 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6