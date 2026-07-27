X5 [2019-2023] vs GLB Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X5 [2019-2023] Glb Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 75.5 Lakhs ₹ 64.8 Lakhs Mileage 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl 16 kmpl Engine Capacity 2993 cc 1332 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X5 [2019-2023] and Mercedes-Benz GLB, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 75.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30d SportX, Mercedes-Benz GLB Price starts at Rs. 64.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive Line. X5 [2019-2023]: 2993 cc engine, 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl mileage. GLB: 1332 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.