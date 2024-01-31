In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X5 [2019-2023] and Mercedes-Benz GLA, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X5 [2019-2023] and Mercedes-Benz GLA, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
BMW X5 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 75.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30d SportX, Mercedes-Benz GLA Price starts at Rs. 50.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200.
X5 [2019-2023]: 2993 cc engine, 13.38 kmpl mileage.
GLA: 1332 cc engine, 17.4 to 18.9 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X5 [2019-2023] vs GLA Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X5 [2019-2023]
|Gla
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 75.5 Lakhs
|₹ 50.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.38 kmpl
|17.4 to 18.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|1332 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4