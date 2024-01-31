In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X5 [2019-2023] and Mercedes-Benz GLA, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X5 [2019-2023] and Mercedes-Benz GLA, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 75.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30d SportX, Mercedes-Benz GLA Price starts at Rs. 50.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200. X5 [2019-2023]: 2993 cc engine, 13.38 kmpl mileage. GLA: 1332 cc engine, 17.4 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. X5 [2019-2023] vs GLA Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS X5 [2019-2023] Gla Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 75.5 Lakhs ₹ 50.5 Lakhs Mileage 13.38 kmpl 17.4 to 18.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 2993 cc 1332 cc Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Automatic Cylinders 6 4