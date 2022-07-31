X5 [2019-2023] vs EQC Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X5 [2019-2023] Eqc Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 75.5 Lakhs ₹ 1.07 Cr Range - 471 km/charge Mileage 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 80 kwh Engine Capacity 2993 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 41 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X5 [2019-2023] and Mercedes-Benz EQC, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 75.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30d SportX and Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC. X5 [2019-2023]: 2993 cc engine, 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl mileage. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.