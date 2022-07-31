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HomeCompare CarsX5 [2019-2023] vs EQC

BMW X5 [2019-2023] vs Mercedes-Benz EQC

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X5 [2019-2023] and Mercedes-Benz EQC, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 75.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30d SportX and Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC. X5 [2019-2023]: 2993 cc engine, 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl mileage. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X5 [2019-2023] vs EQC Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X5 [2019-2023] Eqc
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 75.5 Lakhs₹ 1.07 Cr
Range-471 km/charge
Mileage11.2 to 13.3 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-80 kwh
Engine Capacity2993 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-41 Hrs

Filters
X5 [2019-2023]
BMW X5 [2019-2023]
xDrive30d SportX
₹75.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
EQC
Mercedes-Benz EQC
400 4MATIC
₹1.07 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
620 Nm @ 1500 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.38-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
262 bhp @ 4000 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
B57 Turbocharged I62 Electric Motors
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1070.4450
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.5-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Minimum Turning Radius
6.35.9
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
265 / 50 R19285 / 50 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link AxleMulti-link suspension, self levelling air springs, twin-tube gas-filled shock absorbers, stabiliser bar
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone AxleDouble wishbone, coil springs, single-tube gas-filled shock absorber, stabiliser bar
Rear Tyres
265 / 50 R19285 / 50 R20
Ground Clearance
214142
Length
49224762
Wheelbase
29752873
Kerb Weight
22652495
Height
17451624
Width
20041884
Bootspace
650500
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
80-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way2 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
35
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rearLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
NoNo
Gesture Control
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoOptional
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Canberra Beige / Black, BlackIndigo Blue / Black , Silk Beige / Black
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,16,6411,11,73,497
Ex-Showroom Price
76,50,0001,06,80,000
RTO
9,62,58054,000
Insurance
2,03,5614,38,997
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,89,5042,40,162

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