X5 [2019-2023] vs e-class-all-terrain Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X5 [2019-2023] E-class-all-terrain Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 75.5 Lakhs ₹ 75 Lakhs Mileage 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl 12.06 kmpl Engine Capacity 2993 cc 1950 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X5 [2019-2023] and Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 75.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30d SportX, Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Price starts at Rs. 75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 220 d [2018-2019]. X5 [2019-2023]: 2993 cc engine, 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl mileage. e-class-all-terrain: 1950 cc engine, 12.06 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.