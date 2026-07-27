In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X5 [2019-2023] and Lexus RX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 75.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30d SportX and Lexus RX Price starts at Rs. 99.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Luxury. X5 [2019-2023]: 2993 cc engine, 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl mileage. RX gets a battery pack of up to 259.2 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X5 [2019-2023] vs RX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X5 [2019-2023]
|Rx
|Brand
|BMW
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 75.5 Lakhs
|₹ 99.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|11.2 to 13.3 kmpl
|18.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|259.2 Volt
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-