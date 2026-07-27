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HomeCompare CarsX5 [2019-2023] vs ES

BMW X5 [2019-2023] vs Lexus ES

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X5 [2019-2023] and Lexus ES, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 75.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30d SportX and Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e. X5 [2019-2023]: 2993 cc engine, 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl mileage. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X5 [2019-2023] vs ES Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X5 [2019-2023] Es
BrandBMWLexus
Price₹ 75.5 Lakhs₹ 89.99 Lakhs
Range-580 km/charge
Mileage11.2 to 13.3 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-74.4 kWh
Engine Capacity2993 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)

Filters
X5 [2019-2023]
BMW X5 [2019-2023]
xDrive30d SportX
₹75.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
ES
Lexus ES
500 e
₹89.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW X5 [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
620 Nm @ 1500 rpm438 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
13.38-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
262 bhp @ 4000 rpm338 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine Type
B57 Turbocharged I6-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1070.4580 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.55.5s
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
265 / 50 R19 235/45R2
Wheels
Alloy Wheels-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Electric
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
Five-link AxleMulti Link
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone AxleMcpherson Stru
Rear Tyres
265 / 50 R19 235/45R2
Ground Clearance
214122 mm
Length
49225145 mm
Wheelbase
29752950 mm
Kerb Weight
2265-
Height
17451575 mm
Width
20041920 mm
Bootspace
650-
No of Seating Rows
2-
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
5-
Fuel Tank Capacity
80-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
YesPowered
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsYes
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableYes
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredYes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteYes
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Warranty (Years)
38 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited200000 km
Cornering Headlights
Active-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDYes
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)Yes
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streamingyes
Speakers
6+17 Speakers, Front & Rear
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)Yes
Interior Colours
Canberra Beige / Black, Black-
Ventilated Seats
NoYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,16,6411,03,31,876
Ex-Showroom Price
76,50,00089,99,000
RTO
9,62,5809,53,900
Insurance
2,03,5613,78,476
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,89,5042,22,072

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