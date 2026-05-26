In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X5 [2019-2023] and Land Rover Defender, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 75.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30d SportX and Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR. X5 [2019-2023]: 2993 cc engine, 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl mileage. Defender: 1997 cc engine, 8.5 to 11.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X5 [2019-2023] vs Defender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X5 [2019-2023]
|Defender
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 75.5 Lakhs
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|11.2 to 13.3 kmpl
|8.5 to 11.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-