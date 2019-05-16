Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|620 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Automatic, Paddle Shift
|Mileage (ARAI)
|13.38
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|262 bhp @ 4000 rpm
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine Type
|B57 Turbocharged I6
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|1070.4
|528 Km
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|6.5
|5.2 seconds
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|RWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|-
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|-
|Engine
|2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Electronic - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹88,16,641
|₹62,86,832
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹76,50,000
|₹59,95,000
|RTO
|₹9,62,580
|₹33,000
|Insurance
|₹2,03,561
|₹2,58,332
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,89,504
|₹1,35,128