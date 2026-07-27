In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X5 [2019-2023] and Jeep Grand Cherokee, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 75.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30d SportX, Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT. X5 [2019-2023]: 2993 cc engine, 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl mileage. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X5 [2019-2023] vs Grand Cherokee Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X5 [2019-2023]
|Grand cherokee
|Brand
|BMW
|Jeep
|Price
|₹ 75.5 Lakhs
|₹ 67.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|11.2 to 13.3 kmpl
|7.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|1995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4