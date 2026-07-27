X5 [2019-2023] vs I-Pace Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X5 [2019-2023] I-pace Brand BMW Jaguar Price ₹ 75.5 Lakhs ₹ 1.06 Cr Range - 470 km/charge Mileage 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 90 kwh Engine Capacity 2993 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X5 [2019-2023] and Jaguar I-Pace, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 75.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30d SportX and Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S. X5 [2019-2023]: 2993 cc engine, 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl mileage. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.