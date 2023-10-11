X5 [2019-2023] vs F-Type Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X5 [2019-2023] F-type Brand BMW Jaguar Price ₹ 75.5 Lakhs ₹ 97.97 Lakhs Mileage 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 2993 cc 1997 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X5 [2019-2023] and Jaguar F-Type, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 75.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30d SportX, Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe. X5 [2019-2023]: 2993 cc engine, 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl mileage. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.