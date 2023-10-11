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HomeCompare CarsX5 [2019-2023] vs F-Type

BMW X5 [2019-2023] vs Jaguar F-Type

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X5 [2019-2023] and Jaguar F-Type, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 75.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30d SportX, Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe. X5 [2019-2023]: 2993 cc engine, 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl mileage. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X5 [2019-2023] vs F-Type Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X5 [2019-2023] F-type
BrandBMWJaguar
Price₹ 75.5 Lakhs₹ 97.97 Lakhs
Mileage11.2 to 13.3 kmpl9.1 to 12.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity2993 cc1997 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders64

Filters
X5 [2019-2023]
BMW X5 [2019-2023]
xDrive30d SportX
₹75.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
F-Type
Jaguar F-Type
2.0 Coupe
₹97.97 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW X5 [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

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Taillight
Front Right Side
Headlight
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
620 Nm @ 1500 rpm400 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.3812.35
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
262 bhp @ 4000 rpm296 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
B57 Turbocharged I6Turbocharged
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1070.4741
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.5-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1997 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.35.33
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
265 / 50 R19245 / 40 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Five-link AxleDouble wishbone, Coil Spring, Gas damper, Anti roll bar
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone AxleDouble wishbone, Coil Spring, Gas damper, Anti roll bar
Rear Tyres
265 / 50 R19275 / 35 R19
Ground Clearance
214100
Length
49224470
Wheelbase
29752622
Kerb Weight
22651595
Height
17451311
Width
20041923
Bootspace
650509
No of Seating Rows
21
Seating Capacity
52
Doors
52
Fuel Tank Capacity
8063
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
AllFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch - Up
AllFront
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Cornering Headlights
ActiveIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
NoNo
Gesture Control
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available1 Din
DVD Playback
NoYes
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayLCD Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)
Interior Colours
Canberra Beige / Black, Black-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,16,6411,13,39,617
Ex-Showroom Price
76,50,00097,97,000
RTO
9,62,5809,91,034
Insurance
2,03,5613,25,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,89,5042,38,886

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