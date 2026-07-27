In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X5 [2019-2023] and BMW Z4, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 75.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30d SportX, BMW Z4 Price starts at Rs. 90.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M 40i. X5 [2019-2023]: 2993 cc engine, 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl mileage. Z4: 2998 cc engine, 12.09 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X5 [2019-2023] vs Z4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X5 [2019-2023]
|Z4
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 75.5 Lakhs
|₹ 90.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|11.2 to 13.3 kmpl
|12.09 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|2998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6