In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X4 and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 Price starts at Rs. 96.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive M40i, Volvo v90-cross-country Price starts at Rs. 65.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D5 Inscription. X4: 2998 cc engine, 10.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X4 vs v90-cross-country Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X4
|V90-cross-country
|Brand
|BMW
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 96.2 Lakhs
|₹ 65.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.4 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4