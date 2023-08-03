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HomeCompare CarsX4 vs Vellfire [2020-2023]

BMW X4 vs Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X4 and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 Price starts at Rs. 96.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive M40i and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. X4: 2998 cc engine, 10.4 kmpl mileage. Vellfire [2020-2023]: 2494 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X4 vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X4 Vellfire [2020-2023]
BrandBMWToyota
Price₹ 96.2 Lakhs₹ 87 Lakhs
Range-948
Mileage 10.4 kmpl16.3 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity2998 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
X4
BMW X4
xDrive M40i
₹96.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Vellfire [2020-2023]
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]
Hybrid
₹87 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW X4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Seats Turned Over
Instrument Cluster
Grille
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Specification
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4Petrol Hybrid
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.9 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1900-5000 rpm198 Nm @ 2800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
10.4 kmpl16.35
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
355 bhp @ 5200-6500 rpm115 bhp @ 4700 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2494 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.05 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R20225 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double-joint Tension-rod Spring-strut AxleMCPherson Strut with Stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Five-link AxleMulti-Link Double Wishbone with Stabiliser
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R20225 / 60 R17
Length
4754 mm4935
Wheelbase
2864 mm3000
Height
1620 mm1895
Width
1927 mm1850
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
5 Person7
Doors
5 Doors5
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote with Boot Opener
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Body ColouredNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
Illuminated-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
166+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (JNCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split50:50 split
Interior Colours
Aluminum rhombicle darkBeige
Ventilated Seats
NoFront and Middle Row
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,10,38,9231,01,89,715
Ex-Showroom Price
96,20,00089,90,000
RTO
10,16,0008,99,030
Insurance
4,02,4233,00,185
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,37,2692,19,016

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