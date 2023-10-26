Saved Articles

BMW X4 vs Mercedes-Benz GLS

In 2023 when choosing between the BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

X4
BMW X4
xDrive M40i
₹96.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
450 4MATIC
₹1.05 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4M256 Turbocharged I6 with Integrated Starter-Alternator
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.9 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1900-5000 rpm500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.4 kmpl10.1
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
355 bhp @ 5200-6500 rpm362 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
22
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,10,38,9231,24,84,897
Ex-Showroom Price
96,20,0001,08,90,000
RTO
10,16,00011,43,000
Insurance
4,02,4234,51,397
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,37,2692,68,349

