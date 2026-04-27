In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 Price starts at Rs. 96.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive M40i, Mercedes-Benz GLC Price starts at Rs. 77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300 4MATIC. X4: 2998 cc engine, 10.4 kmpl mileage. GLC: 1993 cc engine, 14.72 to 19.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X4 vs GLC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X4
|Glc
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 96.2 Lakhs
|₹ 77 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.4 kmpl
|14.72 to 19.47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|1993 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4