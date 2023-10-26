Saved Articles

BMW X4 vs Mercedes-Benz EQC

In 2023 when choosing among the BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz EQC, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

X4
BMW X4
xDrive M40i
₹96.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EQC
Mercedes-Benz EQC
400 4MATIC
₹1.07 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I42 Electric Motors
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.9 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1900-5000 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.4 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
355 bhp @ 5200-6500 rpm-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
22
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,10,38,9231,11,73,497
Ex-Showroom Price
96,20,0001,06,80,000
RTO
10,16,00054,000
Insurance
4,02,4234,38,997
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,37,2692,40,162

