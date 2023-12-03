Saved Articles

BMW X4 vs Mercedes-Benz AMG E53

In 2023 when choosing between the BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

X4
BMW X4
xDrive M40i
₹96.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
AMG E53
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53
4MATIC Plus
₹1.02 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I43.0L M256 Turbocharged I6 + EQ Boost
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.9 seconds4.5
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1900-5000 rpm520 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.4 kmpl11.76
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
355 bhp @ 5200-6500 rpm429 bhp @ 6100 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraAutomatic Parking
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,10,38,9231,16,99,289
Ex-Showroom Price
96,20,0001,02,00,000
RTO
10,16,00010,74,000
Insurance
4,02,4234,24,789
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,37,2692,51,463

