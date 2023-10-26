In 2023 when choosing among the BMW X4 and Maserati Ghibli, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing among the BMW X4 and Maserati Ghibli, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 Price starts at Rs 96.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive M40i and Maserati Ghibli Price starts at Rs 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid. X4: 2998 cc engine, 10.4 kmpl mileage. Ghibli gets a battery pack of up to Lithium Ion. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less