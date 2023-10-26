Saved Articles

BMW X4 vs BMW X7

In 2023 when choosing among the BMW X4 and BMW X7, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

X4
BMW X4
xDrive M40i
₹96.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
X7
BMW X7
xDrive40i M Sport
₹1.22 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.9 seconds5.8 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1900-5000 rpm520 Nm @ 1850 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.4 kmpl11.29 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
355 bhp @ 5200-6500 rpm375 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolMild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,10,38,9231,32,36,349
Ex-Showroom Price
96,20,0001,15,50,000
RTO
10,16,00012,09,000
Insurance
4,02,4234,76,849
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,37,2692,84,500

