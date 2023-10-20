In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Volvo XC60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X, Volvo XC60 Price starts at Rs. 68.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 Ultimate. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. XC60: 1969 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X4 [2019-2023] vs XC60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X4 [2019-2023]
|Xc60
|Brand
|BMW
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 65.1 Lakhs
|₹ 68.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.7 kmpl
|12.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4