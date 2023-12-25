In 2023 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Volvo XC60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Volvo XC60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X, Volvo XC60 Price starts at Rs 61.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 Inscription. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 12.82 kmpl mileage. XC60: 1969 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less