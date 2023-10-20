In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X4 [2019-2023] vs XC40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X4 [2019-2023]
|Xc40 recharge
|Brand
|BMW
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 65.1 Lakhs
|₹ 54.95 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|418-592
|Mileage
|14.7 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|69 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)