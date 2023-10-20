X4 [2019-2023] vs XC40 Recharge Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X4 [2019-2023] Xc40 recharge Brand BMW Volvo Price ₹ 65.1 Lakhs ₹ 54.95 Lakhs Range - 418-592 Mileage 14.7 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 69 kWh Engine Capacity 1998 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.