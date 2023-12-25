Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsX4 [2019-2023] vs XC40 Recharge

BMW X4 [2019-2023] vs Volvo XC40 Recharge

In 2023 when choosing among the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and ...Read More

Filters
X4 [2019-2023]
BMW X4 [2019-2023]
xDrive30i M Sport X
₹65.10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge
P8 AWD
₹55.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1450 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
12.82-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
248 bhp @ 5200 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
833.3418 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
64.9 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,46,24958,66,214
Ex-Showroom Price
67,50,00055,90,000
RTO
7,04,00033,000
Insurance
2,91,7492,42,714
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,66,4971,26,087

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Volvo XC40 Rechargenull | Electric | Automatic55.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Kia EV6null | Electric | Automatic59.95 - 64.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
XC40 Recharge vs EV6

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Following some easy yet highly useful tips can enhance your driving experience. Take the pledge to be a better driver in 2024.
    New Year 2024 resolution: Let's be a better driver
    25 Dec 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the Alto 800 model from India due to stricter emission norms. Kia too has pulled out the Carnival MPV for the same reason. However, Kia plans to relaunch the MPV next year in a new avatar.
    Maruti Alto 800 to Mahindra Alturas SUV: Eight cars that went off showrooms in India in 2023
    26 Dec 2023
    Concept cars come as visions of the future from automakers previewing design and technologies.
    Year Ender 2023: Top concept cars unveiled this year
    22 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
    26 Aug 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
    View all
     