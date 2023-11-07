X4 [2019-2023] vs S60 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X4 [2019-2023] S60 Brand BMW Volvo Price ₹ 65.1 Lakhs ₹ 45.9 Lakhs Mileage 14.7 kmpl 14.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1998 cc 1969 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Volvo S60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X, Volvo S60 Price starts at Rs. 45.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 Inscription. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. S60: 1969 cc engine, 14.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.