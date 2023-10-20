X4 [2019-2023] vs C40 Recharge Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X4 [2019-2023] C40 recharge Brand BMW Volvo Price ₹ 65.1 Lakhs ₹ 62.95 Lakhs Range - 530 km/charge Mileage 14.7 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 78 kWh Engine Capacity 1998 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.