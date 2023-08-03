X4 [2019-2023] vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X4 [2019-2023] Vellfire [2020-2023] Brand BMW Toyota Price ₹ 65.1 Lakhs ₹ 87 Lakhs Range - 948 Mileage 14.7 kmpl 16.3 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 1998 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. Vellfire [2020-2023]: 2494 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.