In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X, Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 43.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender.
X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 12.8 to 14.7 kmpl mileage.
Fortuner Legender: 2755 cc engine, 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X4 [2019-2023] vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X4 [2019-2023]
|Fortuner legender
|Brand
|BMW
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 65.1 Lakhs
|₹ 43.66 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.8 to 14.7 kmpl
|14.2 to 14.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|2755 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4