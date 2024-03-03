Saved Articles

BMW X4 [2019-2023] vs Toyota Fortuner Legender

In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

X4 [2019-2023] vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X4 [2019-2023] Fortuner legender
BrandBMWToyota
Price₹ 65.1 Lakhs₹ 43.66 Lakhs
Mileage12.8 to 14.7 kmpl14.2 to 14.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1998 cc2755 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Cylinders44
X4 [2019-2023]
BMW X4 [2019-2023]
xDrive30i M Sport X
₹65.10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Fortuner Legender
Toyota Fortuner Legender
4X2 AT 2.8 Legender
₹43.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1450 rpm500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.8214.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
248 bhp @ 5200 rpm201 bhp @ 3000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I41GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
833.31152 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
610.4 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents on Roof
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,46,24951,20,481
Ex-Showroom Price
67,50,00043,66,000
RTO
7,04,0005,56,080
Insurance
2,91,7491,97,901
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,66,4971,10,059

