In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X, Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 43.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 12.8 to 14.7 kmpl mileage. Fortuner Legender: 2755 cc engine, 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. X4 [2019-2023] vs Fortuner Legender Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS X4 [2019-2023] Fortuner legender Brand BMW Toyota Price ₹ 65.1 Lakhs ₹ 43.66 Lakhs Mileage 12.8 to 14.7 kmpl 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl Engine Capacity 1998 cc 2755 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4