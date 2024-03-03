In 2024 when choosing among the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X and Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 46.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 12.8 to 14.7 kmpl mileage. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 245 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. X4 [2019-2023] vs Camry Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS X4 [2019-2023] Camry Brand BMW Toyota Price ₹ 65.1 Lakhs ₹ 46.17 Lakhs Range - 958 Mileage 12.8 to 14.7 kmpl 19.1 kmpl Battery Capacity - 245 Volt Engine Capacity 1998 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -