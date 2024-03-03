In 2024 when choosing among the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X and Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 46.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid.
X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 12.8 to 14.7 kmpl mileage.
Camry gets a battery pack of up to 245 Volt.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X4 [2019-2023] vs Camry Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X4 [2019-2023]
|Camry
|Brand
|BMW
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 65.1 Lakhs
|₹ 46.17 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|958
|Mileage
|12.8 to 14.7 kmpl
|19.1 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|245 Volt
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-