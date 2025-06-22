In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X, Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X4 [2019-2023] vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X4 [2019-2023]
|Superb [2023-2024]
|Brand
|BMW
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 65.1 Lakhs
|₹ 54 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.7 kmpl
|18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4