In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X4 [2019-2023] vs 718 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X4 [2019-2023]
|718
|Brand
|BMW
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 65.1 Lakhs
|₹ 85.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.7 kmpl
|9.1 to 13.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|1988 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4