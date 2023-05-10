X4 [2019-2023] vs 718 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X4 [2019-2023] 718 Brand BMW Porsche Price ₹ 65.1 Lakhs ₹ 85.46 Lakhs Mileage 14.7 kmpl 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1998 cc 1988 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.