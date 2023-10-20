X4 [2019-2023] vs Cooper Convertible Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X4 [2019-2023] Cooper convertible Brand BMW MINI Price ₹ 65.1 Lakhs ₹ 44 Lakhs Mileage 14.7 kmpl 16.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 1998 cc 1998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and MINI Cooper Convertible, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X, MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.