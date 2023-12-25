Saved Articles

BMW X4 [2019-2023] vs Mercedes-Benz GLC

In 2023 when choosing between the BMW X4 [2019-2023] and Mercedes-Benz GLC, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

X4 [2019-2023]
BMW X4 [2019-2023]
xDrive30i M Sport X
₹65.10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
300 4MATIC
₹73.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1450 rpm400 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.8214.72 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
248 bhp @ 5200 rpm255 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I42.0 litre with Inline-4 Turbo
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
833.3-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
66.2 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD4WD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,46,24984,29,387
Ex-Showroom Price
67,50,00073,50,000
RTO
7,04,0007,64,000
Insurance
2,91,7493,14,887
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,66,4971,81,180

